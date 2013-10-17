By Caroline Humer
Oct 17 UnitedHealth Group Inc on
Thursday predicted a tough year in 2014 because of government
funding cuts to its private Medicare business, dragging down its
shares and those of its competitors.
UnitedHealth Chief Executive Stephen Hemsley said that
"underfunding" of Medicare Advantage plans for the elderly
cannot be fully offset by the company's other healthcare
business. UnitedHealth, the largest U.S. health insurer, has
previously said that it plans to withdraw from some markets in
2014 because of these cuts.
As a result, Hemsley told investors during a call to
discuss quarterly results, the company's 2014 earnings may be
either lower or higher than its forecast 2013 profit, which it
narrowed to $5.40 to $5.50 per share.
Sarah James, an analyst at Wedbush Securities said investors
were expecting UnitedHealth profits to be flat to higher in 2014
compared with this year, "with no real downside possibility."
UnitedHealth's view that 2014 profits could in fact fall was
behind the drop in sector shares, she said.
Shares of UnitedHealth, which had gained 38 percent since
the start of this year, fell 4.6 percent to $71.75. It is the
first of the insurers to report its third-quarter results, and
shares of WellPoint Inc, Aetna Inc, Cigna Corp
and Humana Inc fell on the news.
UnitedHealth and other U.S. insurers are preparing for
far-reaching changes in the next two years as President Barack
Obama's healthcare reform law takes full effect. The company is
participating in about a dozen new state insurance markets that
launched on Oct. 1 to offer subsidized health coverage.
The new state exchanges, an expansion of the Medicaid
program for the poor, better care by healthcare providers at a
lower cost, and changes in funding for Medicare and Medicaid
could create future opportunities, Hemsley said. But, he said,
2014 and 2015 will be challenging.
MAJOR MARKET SHIFTS
UnitedHealth reported a third-quarter profit that met
analyst forecasts, but investors have come to expect the company
to beat such expectations.
Earnings were little changed, rising to $1.57 billion, or
$1.53 per share, from $1.56 billion, or $1.50 per share, a year
earlier.
UnitedHealth said revenue increased 12 percent to $30.6
billion, slightly below analysts' estimates of $30.8 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Gail Boudreaux, who runs the company's healthcare business,
said that prices for new insurance plans being sold on the state
"Obamacare" exchanges vary a lot, reflecting such factors as
whether an insurer offers a narrow or broad network of doctors
and other providers. She expects those variations to narrow over
time.
UnitedHealth said its business providing coverage for
employer-sponsored health plans is also changing, as
corporations have started shifting how they provide healthcare
benefits. Some are experimenting with sending both retirees and
active employees to private healthcare exchanges to buy their
insurance.
The company said that its commercial insurance enrollment
would decline in 2014 from this year because of the move among
national accounts to private exchanges. It also has about
900,000 customers in the individual market who could be affected
by the new public exchanges.
OPERATING COSTS RISE
UnitedHealth said it spent 80.6 percent of healthcare
premiums on medical claims, a rise of 160 basis points from a
year earlier, due to government cuts to payments for Medicare
Advantage services.
The company also spent more because it had a larger
percentage of revenue from government-paid plans, which carry
lower profit margins.
"Unprecedented levels" of growth in the fee-based business
of administering benefits for corporations and international
growth of the benefits administration business contributed to
higher operating costs, it said.
UnitedHealth said it had 45.3 million people enrolled in
health plans as of Sept. 30 and added a total of 275,000 members
during the quarter, helped by increases in Medicaid and Medicare
Advantage membership. Its international large-group business
also expanded.
UnitedHealth said 5.7 million consumers, or nearly 20
percent of the total members in employer-sponsored or individual
plans, were in high-deductible plans as of Sept. 30.
UnitedHealth raised the low end of its 2013 earnings outlook
to $5.40 a share from $5.35 while keeping the high end at $5.50.
Analysts are expecting $5.51 per share. The company forecast
full-year revenue of $122 billion, compared with analysts'
estimates of $122.7 billion.