(Adds analyst comment, details from conference call)
By Caroline Humer
Oct 16 UnitedHealth Group Inc said on
Thursday that patients had used medical services at low rates in
the third quarter, easing worries among investors that higher
admissions reported by hospitals would cost insurers more than
they planned.
UnitedHealth reported a net profit increase that beat Wall
Street expectations and described medical use as "restrained."
The portion of premiums that it spent on medical claims fell,
including for the division that manages health plans sold on the
new Obamacare health exchanges.
The company said it expected medical cost trends to remain
at slow growth rates and gave its first take on 2015, backing
analysts' estimates for a profit of about $6.09 per share.
UnitedHealth stock rose 4.6 percent to $85.98, lifting
shares in competitors Aetna Inc, WellPoint Inc,
Cigna Corp and Humana Inc as well.
Both hospitals and insurers are benefiting from increased
patient volume, which appears to be related to the Affordable
Care Act, Leerink Partners analyst Ana Gupte said. At the same
time, UnitedHealth was clear that its costs were not rising.
"Medical costs as a percentage of premiums is the most
important metric when investors are looking at core managed
care, and they did tremendously well on it," Gupte said.
The ACA, known as Obamacare, is estimated to have expanded
insurance to more than 10 million more people through the
creation of health exchanges and the expansion of Medicaid.
The economic downturn and an increase in consumers'
out-of-pocket costs for doctor and hospital visits have driven
medical use down in recent years, but investors have been
watching to see if that trend turned this year.
UnitedHealth Chief Financial Officer Dan Schumacher eased
those worries, saying during a conference call that the company
was seeing "very stable utilization patterns" and that medical
costs during the third quarter were "a little bit better" than
expected.
The percentage of medical claims that UnitedHealth spent on
care fell by 90 basis points to 79.7 percent in the third
quarter. At its commercial business, which includes health plans
in which UnitedHealth manages the risk, its medical care ratio
decreased 220 basis points to 79.1 percent.
UnitedHealth is the first of the large insurers to report
third-quarter earnings. Its report follows a statement by HCA
Holdings Inc on Wednesday in which the hospital operator
reported strong volumes. HCA shares rose 2.4 percent to $66.29
in morning trading.
UnitedHealth said revenue increased to $32.8 billion from
$30.6 billion a year earlier. Sales in its Optum division, which
includes its healthcare technology and pharmacy benefits
businesses, rose 21 percent to $12 billion.
For 2014, the company expects net earnings of $5.60 to $5.65
per share, up from its previous forecast of $5.50 to $5.60.
Analysts had been expecting $5.58.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Pravin Char and Lisa
Von Ahn)