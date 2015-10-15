Oct 15 UnitedHealth Group Inc reported a 27 percent rise in quarterly revenue as the health insurer added 1.7 million members to its managed-care plans over the year.

However, net profit attributable to UnitedHealth shareholders was little changed at $1.60 billion, or $1.65 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

Revenue rose to $41.49 billion from $32.76 billion.

