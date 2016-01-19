Jan 19 UnitedHealth Group Inc reported a 30 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in its Optum pharmacy benefit management business.

Net profit attributable to UnitedHealth shareholders fell to $1.22 billion, or $1.26 per share, from $1.51 billion, or $1.55 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $43.60 billion from $33.43 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)