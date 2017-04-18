April 18 UnitedHealth Group Inc, the
largest U.S. health insurer, reported a 9.4 percent rise in
quarterly revenue, driven by strength in its pharmacy benefit
management business.
The company, which sells employer-based insurance as well as
Medicare and Medicaid, said net earnings attributable rose to
$2.17 billion, or $2.23 per share, in the first quarter ended
March 31, from $1.61 billion or $1.67 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $48.72 billion from $44.53 billion.
UnitedHealth's results come a month after legislation to
overhaul the U.S. healthcare system was pulled by Republican
leaders due to a shortage of votes.
The Republicans' failure to repeal Obamacare, at least for
now, means it remains federal law. President Donald Trump and
Republicans have promised to repeal and replace the law.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)