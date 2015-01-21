Jan 21 UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer, announced better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, helped by higher premium revenue.

UnitedHealth's earnings rose to $1.5 billion, or $1.55 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.4 billion, or $1.41 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 7 percent to $33.43 billion.

Analysts had expected a profit of $1.50 per share and revenue of $33.11 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Caroline Humer in New York and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)