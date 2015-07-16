(Recasts to include merger talk)

By Caroline Humer

July 16 UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer, on Thursday forecast higher profit and said medical costs were under control, pushing off any discussion about its role in a frenzy of insurer consolidation.

UnitedHealth is the first of the national health insurers to report second quarter earnings amid dealmaking in the industry. Aetna Inc and Humana Inc have recently struck a deal, and Anthem Inc is in pursuit of Cigna Corp . UnitedHealth has also been reported to have looked at Aetna and Cigna.

Companies are having to adjust to the national healthcare reform law, the Affordable Care Act, and have sought to cut costs and grow larger to use size to negotiate better contracts with doctors.

"We are well positioned across virtually all of the key markets and...have plenty of scale across all our business segments," Chief Executive Stephen Helmsley told investors on a conference call. "We are just going to continue to run our business."

UnitedHealth said medical cost trends remained controlled and were consistent with management expectations. The company's medical loss ratio - or percentage of premiums paid out for medical services - was 81.4 percent, a decline of 20 basis points but 60 basis points higher than Wall Street estimates.

Shares fell about 1.8 percent after missing Wall Street cost estimates. They recovered some ground as the company attributed the shortfall to a miscalculation by the Street on the mix of its business.

Executives said customer medical costs were higher for Medicaid, Medicare and exchanges, where enrollment grew, than in the commercial sector.

Disappointment that it did not announce a deal with its earnings report may have influenced the shares as well.

"Certainly there has been speculation about what United is doing, or saying to Cigna," Leerink Partners analyst Ana Gupte said.

The company said it expected medical spending to increase in the lower half of a range of 5.5 percent to 6.5 percent. That stable trend should enable it to accurately price insurance plans and produce the earnings growth it has forecast, Mizuho Securities healthcare analyst Sheryl Skolnick said.

The company reported a 12.6 percent increase in second-quarter profit, and beat Wall Street expectations, largely due to cuts in sales, general and administrative costs and a better tax rate.

It raised its profit forecast for the full year to $6.25-$6.35 per share from $6.15-$6.30 on revenue of about $154 billion. Analysts on average expect a full-year profit of $6.26 per share on revenue for $143.61 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

UnitedHealth's revenue grew 11 percent to $36.26 billion, helped by its Optum business, which includes its technology and pharmacy benefit management businesses.

Net income rose to $1.59 billion, or $1.64 per share, from $1.41 billion, or $1.42 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.58 per share on revenue of $35.85 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/ (Reporting by Caroline Humer in New York and Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian, Bernadette Baum and Andrew Hay)