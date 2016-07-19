UPDATE 1-China property investment rises in April as controls eat into sales
* April sales +7.7 pct y/y vs +14.7 pct in March - Reuters calculations
July 19 UnitedHealth Group Inc, the country's biggest health insurer, reported a 10.7 percent rise in quarterly profit as its pharmacy benefit management business, and technology and consulting divisions picked up new customers.
The company also narrowed its full-year outlook for adjusted net earnings to $7.80-$7.95 per share.
Net earnings attributable to company's shareholders rose to $1.75 billion, or $1.81 per share, in the second quarter ended June.30, from $1.59 billion, or $1.64 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose to $46.49 billion from $36.26 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
BEIJING, May 15 China's economy is growing within a reasonable range, with 4.65 million new urban jobs created between January and April, National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Xing Zhihong told a news conference on Monday. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)