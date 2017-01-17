(Adds details from conference call, analyst comment)
By Caroline Humer and Ankur Banerjee
Jan 17 UnitedHealth Group Inc, the
largest U.S. health insurer, on Tuesday reported higher
fourth-quarter profit, helped by its withdrawal from Obamacare
individual plans and a decline in the number of members who have
the money-losing coverage.
Last year, UnitedHealth pulled out of the 2017 Obamacare
individual exchanges and took charges for the plans. The new
insurance, which was set up as part of President Barack Obama's
health reform law, had higher cost members than expected last
year and many insurers lost money.
The future of these plans and other aspects of the law is in
question as the Republican-led U.S. Congress and President-elect
Donald Trump move to repeal the Affordable Care Act, popularly
known as Obamacare.
The Republicans, who control the U.S. Senate, plan to
replace it with something else, but it is not clear yet what.
UnitedHealth Chief Executive Officer Stephen Hemsley said during
a call with investors on Tuesday that he did not know how the
changes would unfold.
But Hemsley said that the company is discussing its
positions in Washington health policy circles, and that he
believes there is a way to keep insurance for those who gained
coverage through individual ACA plans. That includes the
possibility of ACA-like state-based exchanges where states
choose, Medicaid for eligible and paying customers and high-risk
pools for the sickest people.
Shares in UnitedHealth, up 12 percent since Trump's election
on Nov. 8, were down 1.4 percent on the day to $159.61 in
morning trading. Mizuho analyst Sheryl Skolnick said the decline
was typical for UnitedHealth shares when the company did not
beat Wall Street expectations by double-digit percentages.
"The individual business, the exchange business, is no
longer the open sore that it once was for the company," Skolnick
said.
The company's medical care ratio, or the percentage of
premiums paid out for medical services, improved to 80.8 percent
from 82.7 percent a year earlier.
Net earnings rose to $1.90 billion, or $1.96 per share, in
the quarter, from $1.22 billion, or $1.26 per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $2.11 per share, beating
the average analyst estimate of $2.07, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue rose 9 percent to $47.52 billion, compared
with the average analyst estimate of $47.26 billion.
UnitedHealth said revenue in its Optum business, which
manages drug benefits and offers healthcare data analytics
services, rose 1.2 percent to $22.17 billion in the fourth
quarter ended Dec. 31, accounting for nearly half of total
revenue.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer in New York and Ankur Banerjee in
Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Meredith
Mazzilli)