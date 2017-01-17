(Corrects paragraph 2 and 3 to show UnitedHealth CEO sees
opportunity for these changes, not that he expects the changes)
NEW YORK Jan 17 UnitedHealth Group Inc
Chief Executive Stephen Hemsley said on Tuesday that he believes
state-based healthcare markets can continue to cover people who
gained individual insurance under the Affordable Care Act, often
called Obamacare.
Hemsley, who said he has no better sense than anyone on
changes to the Affordable Care Act, said during a conference
call that he sees the opportunity for the landscape to include
Medicaid being available to eligible and paying members.
He also said there is opportunity for structured high-risk
pools, a method to pay for the sickest people, as well as the
continuation of individual insurance exchanges in the states
that choose to keep running them.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)