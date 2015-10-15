China c.bank injects 47.6 bln yuan via pledged supplementary lending on Wed
SHANGHAI, May 10 China's central bank said it injected 47.6 billion yuan ($6.89 billion) through the pledged supplementary lending (PSL) facility on Wednesday.
NEW YORK Oct 15 UnitedHealth Group Inc Chief Financial Officer Dave Wichmann said on Thursday that the higher costs it saw in 2015 among patients with Obamacare plans from the state-based exchanges has already been factored into 2016 premium rates and plan designs.
Wichmann said on a conference call with investors that the company expects the 2015 commercial medical cost trend to be towards the lower end of the 5.5 percent to 6.5 percent range it had already forecast for the year.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
SHANGHAI, May 10 China's central bank said it injected 47.6 billion yuan ($6.89 billion) through the pledged supplementary lending (PSL) facility on Wednesday.
HONG KONG, May 10 Charles Li, Chief Executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx), said on Wednesday that fee hikes at the London Metal Exchange "are largely behind us".