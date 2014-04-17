BRIEF-Palestine's Al Wataniah Towers Q1 income rises
* Q1 total revenue $200,305 versus $198,468 year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qrTbJ0) Further company coverage: )
April 17 UnitedHealth Group Inc : * CEO Stephen Hemsley says healthcare reform law holds long-term growth opportunities * CEO says commercial insurance pricing pressure intensified in some markets,
including New York * CEO says commercial business lower Q1 use of medical services due to weather
was offset by costly new hepatitis c drugs * CEO says "working diligently" to ensure new drugs used under clinically
appropriate standards * CEO says cost of treating hepatitis c patients in medicaid, commercial and
medicare part d was more than $100 million in Q1 * CEO says Q1 included $60 million in optum-related investment costs * CEO says 2014 challenges include health care taxes and cuts to medicare
advantage * CEO says watching hepatitis c treatment costs, aca taxes, commercial
membership, New York and medicare advantage
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago