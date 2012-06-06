June 6 UnitedHealth Group Inc said it
was raising its dividend by more than 30 percent and would seek
to buy back more of its shares.
The largest U.S. health insurer by market value said its
board had authorized a dividend of 21.25 cents per share to be
paid on June 22. Previously, the quarterly payout was 16.25
cents per share.
The board also authorized the purchase of 110 million of the
company's shares over time. That replaces a previous,
similar-sized buyback authorization, of which about 33 million
shares were remaining. The new authorization represents more
than 10 percent of UnitedHealth's 1 billion shares outstanding.
The announcement comes ahead of a ruling by the U.S. Supreme
Court, expected later this month, on President Barack Obama's
healthcare law, which could lead to volatility in the shares of
health insurers.