* Authorizes new buyback of 110 million shares
* Shares rise 1.5 pct in premarket
June 6 UnitedHealth Group Inc said it
was raising its dividend by more than 30 percent and would seek
to buy back more of its shares.
The largest U.S. health insurer by market value said its
board had authorized a quarterly dividend of 21.25 cents per
share, payable June 22. Previously, the quarterly payout was
16.25 cents per share.
The board also authorized the repurchase of 110 million of
the company's shares over time. That replaces a previous,
similar-sized buyback authorization, of which about 33 million
shares were remaining. The new authorization represents more
than 10 percent of UnitedHealth's 1 billion shares outstanding.
The announcement comes ahead of a ruling by the U.S. Supreme
Court, expected later this month, on President Barack Obama's
healthcare law, which could lead to volatility in the shares of
health insurers.
The dividend increase "highlights management's long-term
confidence and further supports the view that whatever the court
may decide, downside to actual business fundamentals is
nominal," Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Chris Rigg said in
a research note.
UnitedHealth shares rose 1.5 percent to $56.89 in premarket
trading.