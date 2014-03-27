FRANKFURT, March 27 Rival mobile companies
should be given cost price access to the German network of
Telefonica as a condition of its takeover of KPN's
local business being approved, German internet service
provider United Internet said on Thursday.
United Internet Chief Executive Ralph Dommermuth
told Reuters he took a critical view of the 8.6 billion euro
($11.9 billion) deal between Telefonica Deutschland
and KPN's E-Plus - Germany's No.3 and No.4 mobile operators.
He has asked the European Commission, which is examining
whether to approve the deal, to force Spain's Telefonica to give
so-called mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) access to its
network at cost price if the takeover goes ahead, he said.
United Internet offers mobile plans in Germany as an MVNO -
an operator which rents access to rivals' networks and tends to
sell cheaper mobile plans, often without a long-term contract.
Only when MVNOs have access to mobile networks will fair
competition be guaranteed, Dommermuth said in an interview.
Telefonica's takeover of E-Plus will put it on par with
German market leaders Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone
, but it will also reduce the number of major players to
three, similar to what has happened in Austria.
EU antitrust regulators are carrying out an in-depth probe
of the deal with a deadline set for May 14, as they fear it may
reduce competition in the German mobile market, the largest in
the European Union.
In 2012, the European Commission allowed Hutchison
to buy Orange's Austrian unit on the condition that
they would help new operators enter the market.
Dommermuth said mobile services in Austria had become more
expensive since that merger.
"We don't want Austrian circumstances here," he said.
($1 = 0.7254 Euros)
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Harro ten Wolde;
Editing by Mark Potter)