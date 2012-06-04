Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK, June 4 Rating agency Egan-Jones cut the credit rating for the United Kingdom on Monday to AA-minus with a negative outlook from AA, the latest in a string of European sovereign downgrades from the agency.
"Unfortunately, we expect that the UK's debt/GDP will continue to rise and the country will remain pressed," Egan-Jones said in a statement.
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
HONG KONG, June 9 JD.com Inc, China's second-largest e-commerce company, plans to enter the Thai market later this year in a move to expand its overseas business beyond Indonesia, its founder and chief executive said on Friday.