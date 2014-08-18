Aug 18 United Labels AG : * Says H1 group revenue grows to EUR 14.2 million * Says H1 order backlog rose by 59% to EUR13.8 million * Says H1 EBITDA rises to EUR 0.5 million * Says H1 EBIT increasing to EUR 0.1 million (prev. year: eur-0.1 million) * Says has confirmed its 2014 forecast issued at the beginning of the year, * Says revenue growth of 10-20% in FY 2014 and group earnings at the break-even