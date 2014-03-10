By Stian Reklev
| ULAN BATOR, March 10
The world must increase its
food production by 60 percent by mid-century or risk serious
food shortages that could bring social unrest and civil wars,
the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said on Monday.
Demand for food will rise rapidly over the next few decades
as the world population surpasses 9 billion and increasingly
wealthy people improve their diets, consuming more calories,
said Hiroyuki Konuma, the assistant director-general of FAO
Asia-Pacific, as the body launched a one-week regional food
security conference in Ulan Bator.
But as the need for more food increases, the world is
spending less and less money on agricultural research, causing
many scientists to doubt whether food production can keep up
with demand growth.
"If we fail to meet our goal and a food shortage occurs,
there will be a high risk of social and political unrest, civil
wars and terrorism, and world security as a whole might be
affected," said Konuma.
The challenge is especially demanding in developing nations,
which need to boost crops by a staggering 77 percent, he said.
The Asia-Pacific would be left with more than half a billion
chronically hungry people even if the region meets its
millennium development goal of cutting that number to 12 percent
of the population, he said.
Despite progress made in fighting global hunger, the world
still has 842 million undernourished people, according to FAO,
of which nearly two thirds live in the Asia-Pacific. One in four
children under five years old are stunted due to malnutrition.
The U.N. body outlined two main options: increase arable
land areas and boost productivity rates. But available arable
land is almost fully exploited, and production growth rates have
been lacklustre for the past two decades.
During the green revolution in the 1980s, productivity rates
for rice and wheat increased by 3.5 percent annually, but for
the past 20 years the rate has been stuck at 0.6 to 0.8 percent.
The growth rate needs to be stable at around 1 percent if
the world is to have a theoretical chance to avoid serious
shortages, said Konuma.
Water scarcity in big food-producing nations like China is
worsening, and many farmers are increasingly tempted to shift
production from food to bioenergy, a popular option to cut
emissions of climate-changing greenhouse gases.
Climate change is worsening the situation, as more frequent
extreme weather events devastate crops. In the past three years,
Australia, Canada, China, Russia and the United States have all
suffered big harvest losses from floods and droughts.
Cost is an additional threat to food security, according to
the U.N. body. High and volatile food prices restrict poor
people's access to food, while high crude oil prices inflate
production costs.
