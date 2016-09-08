LONDON, Sept 8 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The United
Nations plans to keep working with charities in Syria despite a
decision by more than 70 relief groups to suspend ties with the
U.N. for its links to the Syrian government, officials said on
Thursday.
The coalition of 73 charities penned an open letter to the
U.N. saying its agencies and its partners in Syria were under
the "significant and substantial" influence of President Bashar
al-Assad.
"We have little hope that the U.N.-coordinated humanitarian
response might operate independently of the political priorities
of the Syrian government," the letter said.
The U.N.'s work in Syria has come under fire since an
investigation published last week by the British newspaper The
Guardian revealed lucrative contracts were awarded to people
close to Assad.
The Guardian found aid money has gone to a charity set up by
Assad's wife and to groups and businesses under U.S. and
European Union sanctions.
More than 250,000 people have died and 11 million from a
population of 23 million have been forced from their homes in
Syria's five-year war which started as an uprising against
Assad's rule.
The Assad government manipulates relief efforts to deprive
Syrians in besieged areas outside government control from much
needed services, the letter said. The war has created a
patchwork of areas controlled by government forces, militias,
nationalist rebels, Islamic State and others.
The charities requested that a new monitoring body oversee
relief work in Syria.
In response, the U.N. praised the "tremendous work" of
charities in Syria, saying they "provide assistance to millions
of Syrians in desperate need."
"We're going to continue to engage with them and all
humanitarian partners in order to improve our collective efforts
and reach as many people as we can in Syria," a spokesman for
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said in the statement.
"We welcome any public scrutiny to our humanitarian work in
Syria," it added.
The Syrian government insists that the U.N. work from a list
of approved partners, the spokesman said.
The Guardian report said it had analyzed hundreds of U.N.
contracts awarded since 2011, finding the U.N.'s World Health
Organization spent more than $5 million on Syria's national
blood bank which is controlled by Assad's defense department.
It found the U.N. had paid more than $13 million to the
Syrian government to improve farming and agriculture - although
the European Union has banned trade with those departments.
It also said the U.N. has paid at least $4 million to
Syria's state-owned fuel supplier, also under EU sanctions.
The U.N. said it hoped to have a dialogue with the agencies
that signed the letter.
