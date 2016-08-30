NEW YORK, Aug 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - weu
The United Nations defended its aid funding in Syria on
Tuesday after an investigation revealed lucrative contracts were
awarded to people close to the nation's President Bashar
al-Assad.
The U.N.'s Syrian contracts came under fire in British
newspaper The Guardian which said aid money has gone to a
charity set up by Assad's wife and to groups and businesses
under U.S. and European Union sanctions.
More than 250,000 people have died and 11 million from a
population of 23 million have been forced from their homes in
Syria's five-year war which started as an uprising against
Assad's rule.
The uprising sparked violence among government forces,
pro-government militias, nationalist rebels, Islamic State and
Kurdish groups and has created a patchwork of areas controlled
by different groups.
A spokesman for U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said
Syria was a "difficult and challenging operating environment"
with a limited number of vendors of fuel, telecommunication and
other goods, especially in hard-to-reach areas.
But he said U.N. aid had reached more than one million
people this year in such areas.
"People who accuse us of being 'too close' to one side or
another have clearly not been paying attention to what we have
been saying on a regular basis," he said in an email to the
Thomson Reuters Foundation.
He added that a guiding principle for the United Nations,
with 193 member states, was to deliver to all areas of Syria
irrespective of the status of control.
"This includes regular dialogue with the government of Syria
and its relevant entities to operate at scale and assist the
most vulnerable people," the spokesman said.
"PROXIMITY TO THE REGIME"
The Guardian report said it had analyzed hundreds of U.N.
contracts awarded since 2011, finding the U.N.'s World Health
Organization spent more than $5 million on Syria's national
blood bank which is controlled by Assad's defense department.
It found the United Nations had paid more than $13 million
to the Syrian government to improve farming and agriculture -
although the European Union has banned trade with those
departments.
It also said the United Nations has paid at least $4 million
to Syria's state-owned fuel supplier, also under EU sanctions.
The newspaper cited anonymous sources as saying the United
Nations knew its association with such groups in Syria did not
promote its humanitarian principles and who believed aid was
being prioritized in government-held areas.
It quoted Reinoud Leenders, a London-based expert in war
studies, who said the U.N.'s procurement contracts to associates
of the Syrian regime "bankroll the very repression and brutality
that caused much of the country's humanitarian needs".
"The U.N.'s alleged pragmatism has long given way to
troubling proximity to the regime," Leenders said.
The Guardian said two U.N. agencies partnered with the Syria
Trust charity, headed by Assad's wife Asma, and had spent $8.5
million. She is under U.S. and E.U. sanctions, it said.
The United Nations said its humanitarian aid in Syria is
delivered through dozens of agencies and partners, one of which
is the Syria Trust that received less than $800,000 in funding
under the U.N.'s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian
Affairs.
The U.N. spokesman defended its actions in Syria.
"We do not shy away from criticizing the government for its
heavy bureaucratic clearance process and the systematic removal
of surgical supplies from convoys, not to mention the use of
barrel bombs and indiscriminate bombings of civilian targets,"
he said.
