Nov 14 United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI.O) said
it has recalled black bean tortillas shipped to four Safeway
Inc SWY.N stores in California because of possible
contamination by botulism bacteria.
No illnesses have been reported from the Gentes Foods
Gordita Black Bean Tortillas, which are being recalled due to a
lack of temperature control during the distribution process,
United Natural said in a statement on the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration website.
The tortillas were shipped to Safeway stores in Salinas and
Watsonville and to Safeway Pak N Save stores in south San
Francisco and Emeryville, said United Natural, which is based
in Providence, Rhode Island.
(Writing by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Jerry Norton and John
Wallace)