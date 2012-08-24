BRIEF-GI Partners sells waypoint portfolio to Colony Starwood for about $815 mln
* GI Partners sells its waypoint portfolio to colony starwood
Aug 24 UPS :
* Teamsters to restructure new England pension plan
* Says to restructure pension liabilities for approximately 10,200 UPS employees
* Says UPS will record a one-time charge of $896 million in the third quarter
* Says charge represents the present value of the company's $2.1 billion withdrawal liability from the original pool
* Says subject to approval by local unions, the withdrawal will be effective September 16, 2012.
* Agreed to contribution rate for future accruals designed to ensure UPS employees do not see a reduction in pension benefits
* Company will not be required to increase cash contributions for 10 years
TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining Co said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy a 27.75 percent interest in the Cote Gold Project from Toronto-based IAMGOLD Corp for US$195 million.