* Q4 adj EPS $0.82 vs est $0.59

* Q4 rev rises 25 pct

* Sees rental rates to rise 5 pct this year

Jan 25 U.S. equipment rental company United Rentals Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by higher rates, sending its shares up 6 percent in trading after the bell.

United Rentals' third-quarter net income was $29 million, or 39 cents a share, compared with a loss of $21 million, or 35 cents a share, a year ago.

Adjusted earnings were 82 cents a share. Revenue rose 25 percent to $746 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 59 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of $687.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Rental revenue increased 18.5 percent, reflecting year-over-year increases of about 7 percent in rental rates and 15 percent in the volume of equipment on rent, the company said.

United Rentals, which is buying rival RSC Holdings, expects rental rates to increase 5 percent for 2012.

The company, which competes H&E Services, offers forklifts, water pumps, diesel generators, earthmoving and trench safety equipment on rent.

Shares of the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company rose to $37 in after-hours trading from its Tuesday close of $34.77 on the New York Stock Exchange.