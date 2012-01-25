* Q4 adj EPS $0.82 vs est $0.59
* Q4 rev rises 25 pct
* Sees rental rates to rise 5 pct this year
Jan 25 U.S. equipment rental company
United Rentals Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly
results, helped by higher rates, sending its shares up 6 percent
in trading after the bell.
United Rentals' third-quarter net income was $29 million, or
39 cents a share, compared with a loss of $21 million, or 35
cents a share, a year ago.
Adjusted earnings were 82 cents a share. Revenue rose 25
percent to $746 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 59 cents a
share, excluding items, on revenue of $687.9 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Rental revenue increased 18.5 percent, reflecting
year-over-year increases of about 7 percent in rental rates and
15 percent in the volume of equipment on rent, the company said.
United Rentals, which is buying rival RSC Holdings,
expects rental rates to increase 5 percent for 2012.
The company, which competes H&E Services, offers
forklifts, water pumps, diesel generators, earthmoving and
trench safety equipment on rent.
Shares of the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company rose to
$37 in after-hours trading from its Tuesday close of $34.77 on
the New York Stock Exchange.