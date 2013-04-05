Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 5 UK drinks group Diageo's mandatory tender offer to buy up to 26 percent of shares in India's United Spirits will start on April 10 and end on April 26, a manager for the deal said on Friday.
The price for the tender offer to United Spirits shareholders will remain at 1,440 rupees ($26) a share, JM Financial said in a notice to the Bombay Stock Exchange. United Spirits shares were trading at 1,841 rupees on Friday.
