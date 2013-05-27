BRIEF-Jaiprakash Associates says executes stake sale agreement with Orient Cement
* Says executed today a definitive agreement with Orient Cement Limited
May 27 India's United Spirits Ltd on Monday approved the allotment of 14.5 million shares on a preferential basis to a wholly owned unit of UK drinks group Diageo Plc, as part of the stake sale deal announced in November.
United Spirits will allot the shares to the Diageo unit at 1,440 rupees a share, the Indian company said in a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (May 30) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% ----------------------