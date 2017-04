MUMBAI Shares in United Spirits Ltd(UNSP.NS) closed 3.6 percent lower after a court ordered the annulment of the sale of the Indian spirits maker to British group Diageo(DGE.L).

Karnataka High Court ordered the cancellation of the sale on Friday in response to a petition by creditors of United Breweries Holdings Ltd (UBHL.NS), which sold its stake in United Spirits to the British firm through a complicated share transaction.

United Breweries Holdings ended up 1 percent.

