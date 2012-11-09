MUMBAI Nov 9 Shares in United Spirits Ltd rose as much as 6.1 percent on hopes Indian liquor baron Vijay Mallya's company was nearing a deal to sell a stake to Diageo, with sources telling Reuters an announcement could be made as early as Friday.

Other shares of Mallya's UB Group gained, with debt-laden Kingfisher Airlines up 4.7 percent as of 0356 GMT, while United Breweries rose 3.3 percent.

Shares in United Spirits rose 3.3 percent to 1,387 rupees. They earlier touched a high of 1,425 rupees. (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Anand Basu)