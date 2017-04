Nov 9 Three months ended September 30 (Versus the same period a year earlier. All Reuters alerts in million rupees unless stated) Net Profit 942.70 vs 392.70 Total income (billion rupees) 21.28 vs 22.16 NOTE: United Spirits Ltd is the world's third largest spirits maker by volume. * Further company coverage (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in MUMBAI; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)