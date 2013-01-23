MUMBAI Jan 23 Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of United Spirits with a "buy" rating, citing it 53 percent market share in the Indian spirits market, the significant entry barriers to foreign players, and the benefits from its deal to sell a majority stake to Diageo.

The investment bank said Diageo Plc would bring "much-needed financial prudence" to United Spirits Ltd , which should improve profitability and cash flows.

Deutsche set its 12-month price target at 2,700 rupees.

United Spirits shares were up 2 percent at 1,797.00 rupees as of 0407 GMT. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra)