Jan 31 U.S. Steel Corp posted a
wider-than-expected quarterly loss hurt by falling steel prices
and weak demand in Europe.
Fourth-quarter net loss narrowed to $226 million, or $1.57
per share, from $249 million, or $1.74 share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the net loss was $1.14 per share. On that
basis, analysts were expecting the company to post a loss of 86
cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"We expect to report a significant improvement in our
operating results in the first quarter as compared to the fourth
quarter, mainly driven by improved average realized prices and
shipments for our flat-rolled segment," U.S. Steel Chief
Executive John Surma said In a statement.
However, he said the European business will be hurt by the
difficult economic environment.