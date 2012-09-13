Sept 13 Diversified U.S. manufacturer United
Technologies Corp plans to buy back at least $1 billion
of its shares next year, returning to a normal spending pattern
after closing its largest-ever acquisition, Chief Executive
Louis Chenevert said.
"We're going to resume share buybacks next year," Chenevert
told investors on Thursday. "We're committed to $1 billion,
although I'd love to do $2-plus billion."
The world's largest maker of elevators and air conditioners,
which has a $71.88 billion market value, also plans to spend
about $1 billion on acquisitions in 2013, primarily small deals.
"Big deals, in my view, are done at UTC," Chenevert said.
The company had halted share buybacks this year as it focused on
financing its $16.5 billion takeover of aerospace components
maker Goodrich Corp. That deal closed in July.
Chenevert said U.S. sales of residential air conditioners
had been weaker than the company had expected this year, given
the unusually hot summer weather that prevailed across much of
the nation. He said demand in Europe was expected to remain weak
for the next two to three years.
"Europe is challenging, and China is slower growth than we
expected," he said.
United Tech shares gained 49 cents to $79.32 in morning
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.