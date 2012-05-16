BRUSSELS May 16 EU antitrust regulators will
decide by Aug. 31 instead of Aug. 9 whether to clear a bid by
U.S. conglomerate United Technologies Corp to buy U.S.
aircraft components maker Goodrich for $16.5 billion.
The European Commission, which acts as the competition
enforcer in the 27-country European Union, announced the new
deadline on its website on Wednesday. It did not provide details
on the extension in line with its policy.
The acquisition, United Tech's biggest deal in a decade,
will boost the company's critical mass in new aircraft
technology and plane services. Goodrich's commercial plane
programmes include the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and the Airbus
A320neo.