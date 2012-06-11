BRUSSELS, June 11 U.S. conglomerate United
Technologies Corp. has offered to sell assets to secure
EU regulatory approval for its $16.5 billion takeover of U.S.
aircraft components maker Goodrich, according to a person
familiar with the matter.
The European Commission is currently examining the deal,
UTC's biggest in a decade, with which it aims to build critical
mass in new aircraft technology and plane services as civil
aviation demand recovers.
United Tech, whose products include Pratt & Whitney engines
and Sikorsky helicopters and is a top player in aircraft landing
gear, has proposed some divestments, said the source, who
declined to provide details because of the sensitivity of the
matter.
The Commission, which has set an Aug. 31 deadline for a
decision on the deal, is expected to market test the proposed
concessions with rivals and customers of United Tech and
Goodrich.
United Technologies, Goodrich and the European Commission
could not immediately be reached for comment.