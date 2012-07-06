* United Tech to sell some Goodrich assets in U.S, Britain
* Assets are electrical power generation, engine control
* EU decision likely this month, before Aug. 31 deadline
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, July 6 United Technologies Corp.
is set to win EU approval for its $16.5 billion purchase
of U.S. aircraft components maker Goodrich after agreeing
to sell assets in the United States and Britain, two people
familiar with the matter said on Friday.
The acquisition is the largest in a decade for United Tech,
whose products include Pratt & Whitney engines, Sikorsky
helicopters and the Otis brand of elevators and escalators.
It would help the U.S. diversified conglomerate build up
critical mass in new aircraft technology and plane services.
Goodrich's commercial plane programmes include the Boeing 787
Dreamliner and the Airbus A320neo.
United Tech offered concessions to the European Commission
last month after the EU regulator expressed worries about the
combined companies' very high market shares in engine controls
and AC power generators.
"The Commission is expected to clear the deal conditionally.
It is likely to make a decision before the summer break," said
one of the people, who asked not to be identified because of the
sensitivity of the matter.
The person said that United Tech pledged to sell several
Goodrich assets, including electrical power generation
operations in the United States and Britain and its U.S. engine
control activities.
The Commission, which closes in August for its summer
recess, has set an Aug. 31 deadline for its decision.
United Tech last month won Chinese regulatory clearance for
the deal after it agreed to sell Goodrich's electrical power
generation and transmission systems businesses and 60 percent of
a joint venture with Thales Avionics.
Goodrich supplies parts to several United Tech operations,
including for Pratt & Whitney jet engines and its Hamilton
Sundstrand's aircraft electronics. United Tech competes with
General Electric in several markets.