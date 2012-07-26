BRUSSELS, July 26 U.S. conglomerate United
Technologies Corp secured EU regulatory approval on
Thursday for its $16.5 billion takeover of aircraft components
maker Goodrich, on condition that its sells some power
generation and engine controls operations.
The acquisition, United Tech's biggest in a decade, will
boost its critical mass in new aircraft technology and plane
services. Goodrich's commercial plane programmes include the
Boeing 787 Dreamliner and the Airbus A320neo.
The European Commission said in a statement that the group
will have to sell Goodrich's businesses in electrical power
generation and in controls for small engines.
The Commission, which acts as competition regulator in the
27-member European Union, also made its approval conditional on
Rolls-Royce being granted an option to acquire Goodrich's
lean burn fuel nozzle research and development project.
It said in a statement that the agreed conditions addressed
its concerns that the merged group would otherwise have had too
much clout in the relevant markets.
"The remedies ensure that competition and incentives to
innovate remain strong in these high-technology markets, for the
ultimate benefit of the aerospace industry customers," EU
Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in the statement.
"In this case concerning a major transaction affecting
markets on both sides of the Atlantic, we worked in close and
very effective cooperation with the U.S. and Canadian
competition authorities."