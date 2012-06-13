* Prices $1 bln in equity units, below $1.5 bln March target

* Has "identified more cash" to fund Goodrich acquisition

June 13 United Technologies Corp on Wednesday sold $1 billion of convertible notes, less than the $1.5 billion it had told investors in March it would need to sell to fund its largest-ever takeover.

The diversified U.S. manufacturer said it had found additional sources of cash to fund the $16.5 billion purchase of aircraft components maker Goodrich Corp.

"We've identified more cash available for the financing so we didn't need as much from the equity units," said spokesman John Moran.

When the world's largest maker of elevators and air conditioners first disclosed the Goodrich deal in September, it said it planned to issue up to $4.6 billion in common shares to pay for it. That proposal drew shareholder protests and prompted Chief Executive Louis Chenevert to change the funding approach, instead putting three small businesses -- the Rocketdyne space unit, the industrial pumps and compressors operation and Clipper Windpower -- up for sale to raise cash and avoid issuing so many new shares.

At the time, United Tech officials said they expected to raise $3 billion through selling those businesses. Moran declined to say if the company now believed it would be able to make more from the sales.

"We found other sources of cash but we're not specifying what those are," he said.

The Hartford, Connecticut-based company on Wednesday said it had priced about 20 million equity units at $50 each. Investors who buy the units will be required to buy United Tech's by Aug. 1, 2015. The number of shares to be purchased will vary depending on the stock's price when bought.

United Tech officials have said they have narrowed the Rocketdyne talks down to one buyer and Chenevert told investors last month that he expects to have a contract signed for the Rocketdyne sale by mid-June.

One source familiar with the matter said the Rocketdyne sale to a private investor is imminent and should be completed by the end of the month. The two sides had hoped to finish negotiations by June 15, but that now appears unlikely.

"With any sale, you want to do them as fast as you can because otherwise the company loses momentum," the source said.

The source, who was not authorized to speak on the record, did not name the private equity investor and had no details on the selling price for Rocketdyne and the other units. The units were fetching prices "pretty much in line" with what UTC had expected, the source said.

Private equity groups TPG Capital and Carlyle Group were among the potential bidders eyeing the industrial arms, people familiar with the matter said in May.

United Tech shares were down 25 cents at $74.10 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange.