Feb 23 Honeywell International Inc
confirmed on Tuesday that it had engaged in deal talks with
United Technologies Corp over the past year, and said it
did not see regulatory process as a "material obstacle" to the
deal.
"A combined Honeywell and United Technologies would maintain
a strong investment grade rating, and have higher free cash
flow," Honeywell said.
United Tech on Monday disclosed merger talks with Honeywell
but said a deal would "face insurmountable regulatory
obstacles".
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)