Feb 23 Honeywell International Inc confirmed on Tuesday that it had engaged in deal talks with United Technologies Corp over the past year, and said it did not see regulatory process as a "material obstacle" to the deal.

"A combined Honeywell and United Technologies would maintain a strong investment grade rating, and have higher free cash flow," Honeywell said.

United Tech on Monday disclosed merger talks with Honeywell but said a deal would "face insurmountable regulatory obstacles". (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)