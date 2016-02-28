(This is a repeat of a story originally published Feb. 28)
By Alwyn Scott and Andrea Shalal
NEW YORK Feb 28 Honeywell International Inc's
proposal to buy rival United Technologies Corp
would create an industrial giant bigger than aircraft makers
Boeing Co or Airbus Group, potentially changing
the balance of power between manufacturer and supplier.
Pricing power is a key concern of the big aircraft makers,
and it is a central issue in the battle between United
Technologies and Honeywell. United Technologies on Friday
rejected Honeywell's $90.7 billion offer, citing customer
concerns among other big issues.
With nearly $100 billion in annual sales and significant
combined market share for such key aircraft components as
wheels, brakes, power units, ventilation systems, electronics
and small engines, a combined Honeywell/United Technologies
would have the heft to fight price-cutting demands from
customers, industry experts said.
Boeing and Airbus have encouraged small and mid-sized
suppliers to merge, so they would have more financial and
management depth to serve the plane makers as they ramp up
production over the next several years.
That growth requires investments in machines and people that
small companies may not be able to support.
At the same time, however, the two aircraft makers have
pushed suppliers for price cuts, according to industry
executives and filings by some suppliers.
Honeywell on Friday portrayed a combined Honeywell/United
Technologies as a company that would have the resources to hold
its own in this environment.
Honeywell Chief Executive Dave Cote, in a presentation made
to United Technologies on Feb. 19 and made public on Friday,
said the two companies together would enjoy "significant
commercial opportunities to drive revenue growth." A heftier
research and development budget could fund investment in new
technology. And they could boost profit margins by slashing
annual costs by $3.5 billion, cutting redundant staffs and
purchasing materials at higher volumes, Honeywell said.
Boeing and Airbus aren't waiting for a deal to materialize
to express concern about Cote's vision.
Airbus Group Chief Executive Tom Enders said the deal would
not be in his company's interest. Boeing said it would
scrutinize the implications, saying in a statement: "Healthy
competition in our supply chain is vitally important to Boeing
and our commercial and military customers."
The aircraft makers have used leverage afforded by their
supply contracts to renegotiate pricing for components under
certain conditions, including when a company is sold.
Those negotiations can be protracted and complex, even when
a big merger is not at stake. Boeing and another large supplier,
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, for example, have been
in talks since November 2014 on new contracts governing parts
for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and other aircraft, according to
regulatory filings and people familiar with the discussions.
While it may be impractical to shift fuselage, wing section
and other large components to new suppliers, Boeing can "trim
around the edges" by moving smaller parts, said a source
familiar with the talks. "And those smaller parts are more
profitable."
United Technologies, in a lengthy statement opposing the
Honeywell overture, argued that the aircraft makers would see to
it that the combined companies had to cut prices by 5 to 10
percent.
United Technologies also said Honeywell's per share offer of
$42.63 in cash and 0.614 Honeywell share "grossly undervalues"
the company.
Regulators could compel Honeywell and United Technologies to
sell some operations to address antitrust issues.
United Technologies in its formal response cited the
potential for divestitures that would diminish the value of the
combined companies.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott and Andrea Shalal; Additional
