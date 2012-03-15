NEW YORK, March 15 "We all make mistakes."
That was United Technologies Corp Chief Financial
Officer Greg Hayes' assessment of Clipper Windpower. The
diversified U.S. manufacturer, which bought the wind turbine
maker in 2010, said on Thursday that it would try to sell it to
raise money to fund its takeover of aerospace supplier Goodrich
Corp.
"We bought into this business with a thought that there was
going to be a renewable energy mandate in this country, and
there has not been one," Hayes told an investor meeting in New
York. "The market, as everyone knows, is stagnating."
Hartford, Connecticut-based United Tech bought a minority
stake in Clipper in early 2010, intending to slowly explore its
options in the wind turbine market.
But Clipper ran into a cash crunch later that year. United
Tech wound up buying out the rest of the company that it did not
already own, on the rationale that this was a safer move than
lending money to a company that faced hefty competitors
including General Electric Co, Siemens AG and
Vestas.
United Tech concluded that it would have to make significant
new capital investments in Clipper's manufacturing operations to
make the large-scale turbines in demand today and that it would
rather invest that money in its core businesses, which make
aerospace equipment and systems for large commercial buildings,
Hayes said.