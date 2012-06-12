BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports credit facility extension
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 12 United Technologies Corp said it was selling $1 billion in equity units to help fund the cash part of its $16.5 billion takeover of Goodrich Corp.
The company is offering 20 million equity units consisting of common shares and notes, it said in a regulatory filing.
United Tech said underwriters would also have an option to buy an additional $100 million of equity units.
The company has offered to sell assets to secure EU approval for the Goodrich purchase, its largest deal in a decade, Reuters reported on Monday.
United Tech, the world's largest maker of elevators and air conditioners, announced plans to buy aircraft components maker Goodrich in September 2011.
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.