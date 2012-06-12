June 12 United Technologies Corp said it was selling $1 billion in equity units to help fund the cash part of its $16.5 billion takeover of Goodrich Corp.

The company is offering 20 million equity units consisting of common shares and notes, it said in a regulatory filing.

United Tech said underwriters would also have an option to buy an additional $100 million of equity units.

The company has offered to sell assets to secure EU approval for the Goodrich purchase, its largest deal in a decade, Reuters reported on Monday.

United Tech, the world's largest maker of elevators and air conditioners, announced plans to buy aircraft components maker Goodrich in September 2011.