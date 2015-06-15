PARIS, June 15 Paul Adams, president of engine
maker Pratt & Whitney, said Airbus should be able to
resume flight testing of its revamped A320neo next month after
an issue with an engine component that has grounded the aircraft
since last month.
Adams told an investor conference on Monday that he expected
ground certification testing to start this week after a "very
minor modification" to the component, a clip inside the
company's geared turbofan engine.
Airbus last month said it was proceeding towards its
year-end target for entry into service of the A320neo despite
the engine issue.
