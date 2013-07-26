July 26 The United Technologies unit
that makes landing gear said on Friday it had not been asked to
participate in a U.S. investigation into Monday's crash of a
Southwest Airlines jet at New York's LaGuardia Airport.
Dan Coulom, a spokesman for UTC Aerospace Systems, said his
company made the main landing gear and the nose gear on the
Southwest Boeing 737. The nose gear collapsed when the jet hit
the runway.
The National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday said
the Southwest jet landed on its front landing gear before its
main landing gear touched down on the runway, a landing the
carrier said was "not in accordance with our operating
procedures."
NTSB spokesman Eric Weiss on Friday declined to comment on
any new insights gleaned by investigators. He said the
investigation will look at "the aircraft, the people and the
environment." The examination of the plane would look at various
equipment including the landing gear, he said.
Coulom said his company had not been asked to take part in
the NTSB probe. "If asked to participate we would certainly
fully support any investigation," Coulom said in an email on
Friday.
Monday's crash, which occurred as Southwest Flight 345
arrived at LaGuardia from Nashville, Tennessee, was the latest
in a series of flight safety incidents involving Boeing
aircraft. Nine people out of 150 passengers and crew on board
had minor injuries, investigators said.
A source close to the investigation said it was too soon to
focus on pilot error as a cause of the incident, adding that
there are other factors to consider including aircraft
performance and wind conditions.
Southwest declined to comment on Friday.