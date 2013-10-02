(Corrects the headline) Oct 2 United Technologies Corp : * Announces government shutdown impact * Aerospace businesses will be forced to furlough thousands of workers due to the absence of defense contract management agency * Says furlough number could exceed 5,000 employees if the government shutdown continues into next month. * Co's sikorsky aircraft will be impacted immediately, with nearly 2,000 sikorsky workers expected to be placed on furlough October 7 * UTC-if shutdown continues through next week,pratt & whitney,utc aerospace systems units would be affected,furloughs expected to double to 4000 workers * Without required dcma inspectors certain defense manufacturing work must be halted, which will result in employee furloughs * UTC-if government shutdown continues, aerospace businesses to be forced to furlough workers due to absence of defense contract management agency inspectors * Defense contract management agency inspectors audit and approve operations throughout manufacturing process for military products * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage