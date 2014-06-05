BRIEF-Coca-Cola COO - To reduce about 1,200 job reductions beginning in second half of 2017
* COO on conf call- saw improved Q1 performance in China, in part driven by a strong chinese new year campaign; India performance improved
June 5 United Technologies Corp : * CFO says company has come to preliminary root cause analysis on Bombardier
cseries incident with gtf engine * CFO says believes incident is not going to have a significant impact on
testing schedule * CFO says company is confident in architecture of gtf engine * CFO says incident did not relate to gearing system with gtf
NEW YORK, April 25 Pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts Holding Co said on Tuesday that it plans to cut costs and is on the lookout for strategic deals as it readies itself for the potential loss of its largest customer, Anthem Inc.