BRIEF-CBOE Holdings says May 2017 OPTIONS total trading volume of 154.9 million
* May 2017 OPTIONS total trading volume of 154.9 million, up 29.1 percent
Sept 13 United Technologies Corp : * CEO says to resume share buybacks in 2013 * CEO says "big deals, in my view, are done at UTC" * Tech CEO sees two to three years of "hard environment" in Europe
LIMA, June 5 Peru's Finance Minister Alfredo Thorne on Monday denied asking the comptroller's office to approve a $520 million airport contract in exchange for a bigger budget last month.