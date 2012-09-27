BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate liquidity and credit capacity of $1.06 billion as of june 2 versus $1.11 billion on june 1
Sept 27 United Technologies Corp : * CFO says to pay down $7 billion in debt over the next couple of months * Reaffirms 2012 EPS, sales outlook * Sees world economy up 2.6 percent in 2013 versus year-ago estimate of 3.8
percent * Sees U.S. economy up 1.8 percent in 2013, versus year-ago estimate of 2.3
percent; Europe seen flat * CFO sees at least $1 billion in share repurchase in 2013 * Says goodrich deal to add 50c to 2013 EPS * CFO says expects 'solid earnings growth next year' despite economic
environment
* Flex Pharma Inc - Christoph Westphal to step down as CEO and will continue as chair of board