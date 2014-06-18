(Adds Sikorsky statement, details)
WASHINGTON, June 18 United Technologies Corp
on Wednesday said its Sikorsky Aircraft unit would
record sales of $850 million and a charge of $440 million in the
second quarter after signing a revamped agreement with Canada
for 28 maritime patrol helicopters.
The amendment to the long delayed C$5 billion ($4.61
billion) deal will allow Canada to retire its current fleet of
Sea King helicopters in 2015, and accelerate efforts to start
operating the new CH-148 Cyclone helicopters, the company said
in a statement.
It said the charge would be offset by one-time gains during
the course of 2014 and would not have any effect on the
company's earnings per share for the year.
United Technologies said its forecast for 2014 earnings per
share remained unchanged at $6.65 to $6.85.
"This agreement clears the way for us to deliver the world's
most advanced maritime helicopter capability to the Royal
Canadian Air Force," said Sikorsky President Mick Maurer.
($1 = 1.0853 Canadian Dollars)
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal. Editing by Andre Grenon)