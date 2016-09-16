(Adds details about deliveries, cash flow, share price)
By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK, Sept 16 United Technologies Corp's
chief executive officer said on Friday the company would
deliver 150 Pratt & Whitney engines this year, missing its
target of 200 and putting "pressure on cash flow."
United Technologies shares fell about 1.8 percent after CEO
Greg Hayes spoke about the issue at an investor conference
hosted by Morgan Stanley. They were down 2.3 percent at $100.33
in afternoon trading, the biggest decliner in the Dow Jones
Industrial Average.
Hayes said front fan blades are among about five engine
parts "that are causing us pain" by slowing deliveries. The
company is continuing to build the engines, since fan blades go
on at the end of assembly.
Hayes' remarks, his first since Canadian planemaker
Bombardier Inc flagged the problem this month,
provided details about the severity and potential impact of the
issue.
Production problems are not unusual with a new product.
Pratt's engines are a new design available on single-aisle
planes such as the Airbus A320neo and the Bombardier CSeries.
Last year, the company found an unrelated problem with the
engine shaft that slowed the startup process.
The fan blade, developed with Alcoa Inc, is made of
aluminum-lithium alloy and tipped with titanium on the leading
edge. Efforts to speed up blade manufacturing have taken longer
than expected, leaving Pratt with fewer units than it expected
by now, according to people familiar with the process.
This year, we talked about delivering about 200 engines,"
Hayes told investors. "As I stand here today, I think that
number is probably plus or minus 100 - more like 150 engines for
the full year."
Unfinished engines have welled up at Pratt's factory in
Connecticut, Hayes said, and it is likely to take the better
part of a year for production to return to normal. The company
declined to say how many engines are awaiting delivery.
"Airlines aren't happy they are not getting the engines,"
Hayes said, adding "there will be pressure on cash flow" in the
third and fourth quarters. The company's ability to hit cash
flow targets "will be dependent on getting engines out the
door," he said.
Pratt likely will ship 350 to 400 engines next year, versus
its forecast of about 400, and production will be "caught up by
the end of next year," Hayes said. "But it will literally take
us another nine or 10 months to get caught back up."
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Will
Dunham)