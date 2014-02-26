Feb 26 United Technologies Corp will
build a new headquarters for its Pratt & Whitney jet engine
division in Connecticut as part of a commitment to keep
operations in the state, Governor Dannel Malloy's office said on
Wednesday.
United Technologies has committed to keep its Pratt
headquarters in Connecticut for at least 15 years and its
headquarters for its Sikorsky helicopter unit in the state for
at least five years, the governor's office said. The company
will also build a new Pratt engineering "center of excellence"
in the state.
United Technologies, which itself is based in Hartford,
Connecticut, agreed to spend up to $500 million to upgrade and
expand its aerospace research and development and manufacturing
facilities over the next five years.