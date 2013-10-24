WASHINGTON Oct 23 The Pentagon on Wednesday
announced it had finalized a $1.1 billion contract with Pratt &
Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp, to build 38
engines for a sixth batch of F-35 fighter jets built by Lockheed
Martin Corp.
The Pentagon's F-35 program office and Pratt said the two
sides signed a $508 million contract modification on Wednesday.
Added to previously awarded preliminary contracts, that brought
the total value of the contract to $1.1 billion.
The contract covers 38 F135 engines, as well as program
management, engineering support, sustainment and spare parts.
"This agreement represents a significant milestone for the
F-35 program, and reflects the execution of cost reduction
initiatives shared by the government and Pratt & Whitney," the
program office and Pratt said in a joint statement.
The two sides reached agreement on the contract terms in
late August and have been ironing out the details since then.
The contract reflects a 2.5 percent reduction in the price
of the common configuration engine used in both the Navy and Air
Force models of the F-35, and a 9.6 percent cut in the price of
the engine that powers the B-model, which takes off from shorter
runways and lands like a helicopter, according to the statement.
The release did not give details on the cost of each engine.
"The engine price has been going down and that trend will
continue," Air Force Lieutenant General Chris Bogdan, who heads
the F-35 program, said in the joint statement.
He said Pratt's senior leaders were working closely with the
company's suppliers to continue driving down the cost.
Chris Flynn, vice president of F135 and F119 engines for
Pratt, said the key to generating further savings would be
increasing volume and production rates. "We remain focused on
reducing costs, meeting our delivery schedule commitments, and
increasing the tempo of contracting," he said in the statement.
Pratt has delivered 115 production engines to the program to
date. Deliveries of the new engines will begin in the fourth
quarter of this year.